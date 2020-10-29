CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) and Blue Valley Ban (NASDAQ:BVBC) Critical Contrast

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) and Blue Valley Ban (OTCMKTS:BVBC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares CVB Financial and Blue Valley Ban’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVB Financial 36.90% 9.06% 1.41% Blue Valley Ban N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for CVB Financial and Blue Valley Ban, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVB Financial 0 4 0 0 2.00 Blue Valley Ban 0 0 0 0 N/A

CVB Financial presently has a consensus target price of $19.75, suggesting a potential upside of 15.50%. Given CVB Financial’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe CVB Financial is more favorable than Blue Valley Ban.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.7% of CVB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of CVB Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.8% of Blue Valley Ban shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CVB Financial and Blue Valley Ban’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVB Financial $516.89 million 4.48 $207.83 million $1.48 11.55 Blue Valley Ban $35.19 million 2.37 $5.26 million N/A N/A

CVB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Valley Ban.

Summary

CVB Financial beats Blue Valley Ban on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers. It also provides commercial lending products comprising lines of credit and other working capital financing, accounts receivable lending, and letters of credit; loans to finance the operating needs of wholesale dairy farm operations, cattle feeders, livestock raisers, and farmers; lease financing services for municipal governments; commercial real estate and construction loans that are secured by owner-occupied and investor owned properties; and consumer financing products, including automobile leasing and financing, lines of credit, credit cards, home mortgages, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company offers various specialized services, such as cash management systems for monitoring cash flow, a credit card program for merchants, courier pick-up and delivery, payroll services, remote deposit capture, electronic funds transfer, and online account access. Further, it provides trust and investment-related services to customers through its CitizensTrust Division, such as fiduciary services, mutual funds, annuities, 401(k) plans, and individual investment accounts. The company's customers consist primarily of small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 58 banking centers located in the Inland Empire, Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County, Ventura County, Santa Barbara County, and the Central Valley area of California; one loan production office located in Modesto, California; and three trust offices located in Ontario, Newport Beach, and Pasadena, California. CVB Financial Corp. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Ontario, California.

About Blue Valley Ban

Blue Valley Ban Corp. operates as the holding company for Bank of Blue Valley that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in Johnson County, Kansas. It accepts various deposit products, including time and demand deposits, checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, NOW accounts, and money market accounts; and provides commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, construction loans, home equity loans, working capital financing, and consumer loans, as well as lease financing. The company also offers wealth management services, including financial planning, private banking, trust, and investment services; debit and credit cards; and online and mobile banking services. It serves customers through five locations, including Overland Park, Olathe, Shawnee, Leawood, and Lenexa. Blue Valley Ban Corp. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.

