CRYO-CELL International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL) CEO Acquires $77,097.63 in Stock

CRYO-CELL International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL) CEO David Portnoy purchased 9,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.79 per share, for a total transaction of $77,097.63.

David Portnoy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 10th, David Portnoy acquired 8,300 shares of CRYO-CELL International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $74,451.00.

On Thursday, August 6th, David Portnoy bought 5,817 shares of CRYO-CELL International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $50,607.90.

CRYO-CELL International stock opened at $7.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.65. The stock has a market cap of $58.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.14. CRYO-CELL International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $9.93.

CRYO-CELL International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.10 million for the quarter. CRYO-CELL International had a negative return on equity of 58.74% and a net margin of 10.39%.

About CRYO-CELL International

Cryo-Cell International, Inc engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, kidney, ALS, wound healing, and auto-immune diseases.

