Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Director J Landis Martin Acquires 6,250 Shares of Stock

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Director J Landis Martin purchased 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $161.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,543 shares in the company, valued at $22,497,122.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE CCI opened at $156.85 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.03, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $114.18 and a 1-year high of $180.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.36%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 210.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 723.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. Raymond James upgraded Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.00.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

