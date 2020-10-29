CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Gerhard Watzinger Sells 30,000 Shares

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total transaction of $4,016,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Gerhard Watzinger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

On Monday, August 24th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.91, for a total transaction of $3,387,300.00.

CRWD opened at $131.57 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $153.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.64 and a beta of 1.03.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $198.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at about $279,000. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 31.3% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 103.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 29,632 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.9% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.46.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.