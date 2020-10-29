Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) PT Raised to $67.00 at Piper Sandler

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $53.00 to $67.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CROX. BidaskClub raised Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. CL King lowered Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Crocs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, 140166 reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Shares of CROX opened at $53.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Crocs has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $55.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.41.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $361.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.98 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 106.21% and a net margin of 10.37%. Crocs’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crocs will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 177,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,738,768. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CROX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Crocs by 660.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Crocs by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 996 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Crocs by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

