Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $72.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Crocs traded as high as $56.00 and last traded at $52.59, with a volume of 26043 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.24.

CROX has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, 140166 reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Crocs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.75.

In other Crocs news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 177,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,738,768. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Crocs by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 996 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 660.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 241,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,897,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 1.74.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The textile maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $361.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.98 million. Crocs had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 106.21%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

