Critical Contrast: Spotlight Innovation (OTCMKTS:STLT) vs. Perrigo (OTCMKTS:PRGO)

Spotlight Innovation (OTCMKTS:STLT) and Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.5% of Perrigo shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Perrigo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Spotlight Innovation has a beta of -2.5, meaning that its share price is 350% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perrigo has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Spotlight Innovation and Perrigo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spotlight Innovation N/A N/A N/A Perrigo 4.73% 10.05% 5.06%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Spotlight Innovation and Perrigo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spotlight Innovation N/A N/A -$6.16 million N/A N/A Perrigo $4.84 billion 1.20 $146.10 million $4.03 10.57

Perrigo has higher revenue and earnings than Spotlight Innovation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Spotlight Innovation and Perrigo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spotlight Innovation 0 0 0 0 N/A Perrigo 0 3 4 0 2.57

Perrigo has a consensus price target of $58.33, indicating a potential upside of 37.00%. Given Perrigo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Perrigo is more favorable than Spotlight Innovation.

Summary

Perrigo beats Spotlight Innovation on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spotlight Innovation

Spotlight Innovation Inc., a pharmaceutical company, acquires and develops proprietary therapies to address unmet medical needs with an emphasis on rare, emerging, and neglected diseases. It identifies in-licensing opportunities and manages product development through partnerships with universities, medical schools, contract research organizations, and contract manufacturing organizations, as well as pursues product commercialization opportunities, including out-licensing and strategic partnerships. The company is developing Crotoxin, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of cancer. It also develops various compounds for the treatment of viral infections, including Zika virus infection; and products derived from cobra venom to treat chronic pain. Spotlight Innovation Inc. has a license agreement with Indiana University Research and Technology Corporation to commercialize STL-182, an orally-available small molecule that might have therapeutic potential for treating spinal muscular atrophy. The company is based in Urbandale, Iowa.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments. The Consumer Self-Care Americas segment focuses primarily on the development, manufacture, and sale of store brand, self-care products in categories, including upper respiratory, pain and sleep-aids, digestive health, nutrition, vitamins, minerals and supplements, healthy lifestyle, skincare and personal hygiene, and oral self-care in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and South America. The segment offers its products under the brand names of Prevacid, 24HR, Good Sense, Zephrex D, ScarAway, Plackers, and Rembrandt. The Consumer Self-Care International segment develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes consumer self-care brands and consumer focused products through a network of pharmacies, wholesalers, drug and grocery store retailers, and para-pharmacies in approximately 30 countries, primarily in Europe. The Prescription Pharmaceuticals segment develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of generic prescription drugs, such as creams, ointments, lotions, gels, shampoos, foams, suppositories, sprays, liquids, suspensions, solutions, controlled substances, injectable, hormones, oral solid dosage forms, and oral liquid formulations. In addition, it offers contract manufacturing services. Perrigo Company plc was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

