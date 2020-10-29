Critical Comparison: Productivity Technologies (OTCMKTS:PRAC) and Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY)

Productivity Technologies (OTCMKTS:PRAC) and Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Productivity Technologies and Makita, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Productivity Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Makita 0 0 2 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Makita shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.1% of Productivity Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Makita shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Productivity Technologies has a beta of -1.48, indicating that its stock price is 248% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Makita has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Productivity Technologies and Makita’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Productivity Technologies N/A N/A N/A Makita 8.05% 7.04% 5.94%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Productivity Technologies and Makita’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Productivity Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Makita $4.52 billion 2.75 $439.13 million $1.88 24.34

Makita has higher revenue and earnings than Productivity Technologies.

Summary

Makita beats Productivity Technologies on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Productivity Technologies

Productivity Technologies Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automated industrial systems, industrial machinery and equipment, and custom electrical control panels. The company offers quick die change, press automation, flexible transfer, and stacking/destacking equipment used to automate automotive and other metal stamping operations. In addition, the company engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of custom electrical control panels primarily for use in production machinery and machine tools utilized in automotive, adhesive and sealant, food processing, and other industrial applications. It sells its products to automobile and automotive parts manufacturers, appliance manufacturers, and steel service centers, as well as manufacturers of lawn and garden equipment, office furniture, heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment, and large construction equipment in the United States and internationally. Productivity Technologies Corp. was formerly known as Production Systems Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Productivity Technologies Corp. in May 1996. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Fenton, Michigan. It has sales and engineering offices in Michigan, Germany, and China.

About Makita

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, rest of Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals. Makita Corporation markets its products under the Makita brand. The company was formerly known as Makita Electric Works, Ltd. and changed its name to Makita Corporation in April 1991. Makita Corporation was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Anjo, Japan.

