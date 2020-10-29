Critical Comparison: INTL FCStone (NASDAQ:SNEX) & Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE)

INTL FCStone (NASDAQ:SNEX) and Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares INTL FCStone and Cboe Global Markets’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INTL FCStone $32.90 billion 0.03 $85.10 million N/A N/A Cboe Global Markets $2.50 billion 3.42 $374.40 million $4.73 16.59

Cboe Global Markets has lower revenue, but higher earnings than INTL FCStone.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for INTL FCStone and Cboe Global Markets, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INTL FCStone 0 0 0 0 N/A Cboe Global Markets 0 0 2 0 3.00

Cboe Global Markets has a consensus price target of $102.50, suggesting a potential upside of 30.62%. Given Cboe Global Markets’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cboe Global Markets is more favorable than INTL FCStone.

Profitability

This table compares INTL FCStone and Cboe Global Markets’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INTL FCStone 0.23% 18.75% 1.10% Cboe Global Markets 15.07% 18.23% 11.67%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.1% of INTL FCStone shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.2% of Cboe Global Markets shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of INTL FCStone shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Cboe Global Markets shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

INTL FCStone has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cboe Global Markets has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cboe Global Markets beats INTL FCStone on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About INTL FCStone

StoneX Group, Inc. engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services. The Global Payments segment includes global payment solutions for banks, commercial businesses, charities, non-governmental, and government organizations. The Securities segment consists of corporate finance advisory services and capital market solutions for middle market clients. The Physical Commodities segment comprises physical precious metals trading; and physical agricultural and energy commodity businesses. The Clearing and Execution Services segment refers to the exchange-traded futures and options, foreign exchange prime brokerage, correspondent clearing, independent wealth management, and derivative voice brokerage. The company was founded by Diego J. Veitia in October 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. It operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed equities; and offers exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services. The Futures segment trades in futures. The European Equities segment trades in pan-European listed cash equities transaction services, ETPs, exchange-traded commodities, and international depository receipts that occur on the recognized investment exchange. This segment also provides listed cash equities and ETPs routed transaction services, as well as listing services. The Global FX segment provides institutional foreign exchange (FX) and non-deliverable forward FX transactions services. It has strategic relationships with S&P Dow Jones Indices, LLC; FTSE International Limited; Frank Russell Company; MSCI Inc.; and DJI Opco, LLC. The company was formerly known as CBOE Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Cboe Global Markets, Inc. in October 2017. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

