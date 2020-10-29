Critical Analysis: Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) and Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) and Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wheaton Precious Metals and Sandstorm Gold’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wheaton Precious Metals $861.33 million 23.11 $86.14 million $0.56 79.18 Sandstorm Gold $89.43 million 15.85 $16.40 million $0.09 82.44

Wheaton Precious Metals has higher revenue and earnings than Sandstorm Gold. Wheaton Precious Metals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sandstorm Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Wheaton Precious Metals has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sandstorm Gold has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Wheaton Precious Metals and Sandstorm Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wheaton Precious Metals 37.30% 6.50% 5.56% Sandstorm Gold 10.10% 3.06% 2.84%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.5% of Wheaton Precious Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.5% of Sandstorm Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Wheaton Precious Metals and Sandstorm Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wheaton Precious Metals 1 5 5 0 2.36 Sandstorm Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus target price of $52.22, indicating a potential upside of 17.78%. Given Wheaton Precious Metals’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Wheaton Precious Metals is more favorable than Sandstorm Gold.

Summary

Wheaton Precious Metals beats Sandstorm Gold on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price. It has a portfolio of 191 streams and royalties. The company has operations in Canada, Mexico, the United States, Mongolia, Burkina Faso, Ecuador, South Africa, Ghana, Botswana, Cote D'Ivoire, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Peru, Paraguay, Honduras, French Guiana, Turkey, Sweden, and Australia. The company was formerly known as Sandstorm Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Sandstorm Gold Ltd. in February 2011. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

