CRH (NYSE:CRH) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CRH plc manufactures cement, concrete products, aggregates, roofing, instulation and other building materials. Through its subsidiaries, the Company operates in Ireland, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany and the Netherlands. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Bloom Burton restated a buy rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CRH from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.00.

NYSE CRH opened at $33.77 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.03. The company has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.01. CRH has a 1-year low of $17.73 and a 1-year high of $40.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in CRH by 75.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

