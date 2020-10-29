Credit Suisse Group Increases TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Price Target to $16.00

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Sidoti increased their price target on TrueBlue from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Northcoast Research upgraded TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TrueBlue presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

NYSE:TBI opened at $15.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.46. The firm has a market cap of $549.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.81. TrueBlue has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $24.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.22. TrueBlue had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $474.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. TrueBlue’s revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that TrueBlue will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in TrueBlue by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 135,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in TrueBlue during the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in TrueBlue by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 7,721 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in TrueBlue during the 3rd quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in TrueBlue during the 3rd quarter worth about $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

