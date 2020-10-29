Credit Suisse Group Increases Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Price Target to $70.00

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $66.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.66% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $58.99 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $66.00.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

