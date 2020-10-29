Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) (ETR:DRI) a €19.00 Price Target

1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) (ETR:DRI) has been given a €19.00 ($22.35) target price by Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group set a €25.50 ($30.00) price target on 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Independent Research set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €27.16 ($31.95).

ETR:DRI opened at €18.20 ($21.41) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45. 1&1 Drillisch AG has a 1 year low of €13.29 ($15.64) and a 1 year high of €27.03 ($31.80). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €20.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of €22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates through Access, 5G, and Miscellaneous segments. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile internet. The company's wireless access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

