Cowen Increases Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target to $37.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Cowen from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BOOT. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. 140166 upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.08.

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $32.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.62. The company has a market cap of $932.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $8.03 and a 12-month high of $48.11.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $147.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.49 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,120,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,153,000 after acquiring an additional 84,658 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Boot Barn by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after purchasing an additional 150,763 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Boot Barn by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,307,000 after purchasing an additional 80,199 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Boot Barn by 332.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 698,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,025,000 after purchasing an additional 536,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Boot Barn by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 612,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,196,000 after purchasing an additional 246,050 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

