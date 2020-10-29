Cowen Increases Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target to $37.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Cowen from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.48% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BOOT. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. 140166 upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.08.
Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $32.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.62. The company has a market cap of $932.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $8.03 and a 12-month high of $48.11.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,120,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,153,000 after acquiring an additional 84,658 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Boot Barn by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after purchasing an additional 150,763 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Boot Barn by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,307,000 after purchasing an additional 80,199 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Boot Barn by 332.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 698,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,025,000 after purchasing an additional 536,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Boot Barn by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 612,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,196,000 after purchasing an additional 246,050 shares in the last quarter.
About Boot Barn
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
