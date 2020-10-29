Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Receives $20.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.20.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cowen in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Cowen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cowen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Cowen from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

COWN stock opened at $20.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $580.05 million, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.56. Cowen has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $21.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.42 and its 200 day moving average is $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.77. Cowen had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 20.45%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cowen will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.24%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Cowen by 291.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Cowen by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cowen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cowen by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cowen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

