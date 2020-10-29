Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on 1COV. Barclays set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Independent Research set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €46.60 ($54.82).

1COV stock opened at €40.18 ($47.27) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €44.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €36.51. Covestro AG has a 12-month low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a 12-month high of €48.18 ($56.68). The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

