Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €50.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV) has been given a €50.00 ($58.82) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Baader Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €46.60 ($54.82).

Get Covestro AG (1COV.F) alerts:

Shares of 1COV opened at €40.18 ($47.27) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €44.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of €36.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.83. Covestro AG has a 52 week low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a 52 week high of €48.18 ($56.68).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro AG (1COV.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro AG (1COV.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.