Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €44.00 by Independent Research

Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV) has been given a €44.00 ($51.76) price target by research analysts at Independent Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on 1COV. Berenberg Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €46.60 ($54.82).

Get Covestro AG (1COV.F) alerts:

ETR 1COV opened at €40.18 ($47.27) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion and a PE ratio of 51.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €44.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €36.51. Covestro AG has a 12-month low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a 12-month high of €48.18 ($56.68).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro AG (1COV.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro AG (1COV.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.