Court Place Advisors LLC Acquires 6,660 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Court Place Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,660 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.2% of Court Place Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,621,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,551,162,000 after purchasing an additional 830,299 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 129.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,955,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,038,000 after buying an additional 3,924,241 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 54,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 67.6% during the second quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 28,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 11,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in Pfizer by 7.7% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 88,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after buying an additional 6,276 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $35.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.75 and a 200-day moving average of $36.59. The stock has a market cap of $196.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.88.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

