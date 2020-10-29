Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Insider Mark Riggs Sells 930 Shares of Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.51, for a total value of $276,684.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,609.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mark Riggs also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coupa Software alerts:

On Thursday, September 24th, Mark Riggs sold 1,016 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.03, for a total value of $267,238.48.

On Monday, September 21st, Mark Riggs sold 1,091 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total value of $278,390.47.

On Monday, August 24th, Mark Riggs sold 931 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total value of $284,746.35.

Shares of COUP stock opened at $285.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.66 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.27. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1 year low of $99.01 and a 1 year high of $353.55.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.82 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 23.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COUP. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 9.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,338,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,165,182,000 after purchasing an additional 714,802 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 3.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the first quarter worth $28,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 821,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,795,000 after purchasing an additional 20,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the second quarter worth $737,000.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COUP shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Coupa Software from $211.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Coupa Software from $242.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.13.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.