Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Now Covered by DA Davidson

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

CRSR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Corsair Gaming in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Corsair Gaming in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Corsair Gaming in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Corsair Gaming in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Corsair Gaming in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.13.

CRSR stock opened at $25.08 on Monday. Corsair Gaming has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $26.60.

In other Corsair Gaming news, Director Anup Bagaria sold 1,135,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $19,301,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, studio accessories, and others.

