Corning (NYSE:GLW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cross Research

Corning (NYSE:GLW) was upgraded by equities researchers at Cross Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, AR Network reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on GLW. Bank of America upped their target price on Corning from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Corning from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Corning in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 140166 reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Corning from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $31.73 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.12. Corning has a 1-year low of $17.44 and a 1-year high of $35.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 317.33, a P/E/G ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Corning had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Corning will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 54,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $1,783,154.99. Also, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 28,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $888,272.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,881 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,134.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,241 shares of company stock worth $3,988,544 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 17.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,624,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,958,666,000 after buying an additional 11,133,114 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Corning by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,872,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $152,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,074 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,762,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $123,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,345 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Corning by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,586,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $66,980,000 after purchasing an additional 943,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Corning by 210.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,151,881 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,834,000 after buying an additional 780,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

