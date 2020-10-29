Cornerstone Capital Inc. Sells 600 Shares of Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. cut its stake in Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Peloton were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Peloton by 615.4% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Peloton in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Peloton in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Peloton by 1,574.0% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $122.12 on Thursday. Peloton has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $139.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.48.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.17. Peloton had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $607.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 171.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Peloton will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Peloton from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Peloton from $50.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Peloton from $115.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Peloton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Peloton from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.62.

In other Peloton news, insider Hisao Kushi sold 132,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.83, for a total value of $10,741,498.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President William Lynch sold 313,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $25,355,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 187,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,165,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 979,996 shares of company stock worth $89,807,415 in the last quarter.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

