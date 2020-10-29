Cornerstone Capital Inc. Sells 390 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,207 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 1.3% of Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 201.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,341,836.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.13.

HD opened at $269.72 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $279.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.02. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95. The stock has a market cap of $290.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

