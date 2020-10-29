Cornerstone Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,441,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,783,000 after purchasing an additional 648,710 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,013,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,310,000 after purchasing an additional 60,968 shares during the last quarter. Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,202,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,610,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,432,000 after purchasing an additional 82,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,857,000.

Shares of PFF stock opened at $36.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.44. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $38.33.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

