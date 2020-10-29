Cornerstone Capital Inc. Makes New $458,000 Investment in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth $424,000. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,979 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.28, for a total transaction of $4,291,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,786,983.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 16,840 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.02, for a total transaction of $11,670,456.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,020,933.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,890 shares of company stock valued at $18,931,033. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ISRG. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $565.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $765.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $562.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $716.89.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $687.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $708.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $628.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $360.50 and a 12 month high of $778.83. The stock has a market cap of $80.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.34, a P/E/G ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.94.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

