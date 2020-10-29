Cornerstone Capital Inc. Invests $578,000 in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 415,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,688,000 after purchasing an additional 28,730 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Shake Shack by 7.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Shake Shack by 21.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 92.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $66.18 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.14. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.01 and a 1 year high of $85.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -315.14 and a beta of 1.71.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.08). Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $91.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.29 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $46.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Shake Shack from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.90.

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $91,729.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,101.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total transaction of $3,554,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,750 shares in the company, valued at $479,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 354,627 shares of company stock worth $24,068,106 over the last three months. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

