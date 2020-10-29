Cornerstone Capital Inc. Invests $201,000 in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,017,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,290,766,000 after acquiring an additional 519,019 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,229,291,000 after acquiring an additional 995,998 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,360,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $861,553,000 after acquiring an additional 241,810 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,225,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $447,238,000 after acquiring an additional 46,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 851,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $310,760,000 after acquiring an additional 159,300 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine cut Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.18.

LMT opened at $350.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $384.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $380.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $98.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

