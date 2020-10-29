Cornerstone Capital Inc. Increases Stock Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,565 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in BOX were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BOX by 286.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOX opened at $16.07 on Thursday. Box, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.96 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.05.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.62 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 279.40% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BOX. Oppenheimer began coverage on BOX in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on BOX from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine downgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BOX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.71.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $2,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,166 shares in the company, valued at $428,188.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $565,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,188,817 shares in the company, valued at $22,421,088.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,000 shares of company stock worth $3,745,400 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

