Cornerstone Capital Inc. Has $8.80 Million Stock Position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 7.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 635,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,463 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment were worth $8,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the period. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. National Securities started coverage on Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

NYSE MNR opened at $13.94 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.10 and a 200-day moving average of $13.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.36 and a beta of 0.76. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 118 properties containing a total of approximately 23.3 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

