Cornerstone Capital Inc. Has $267,000 Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 107.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 246,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,406,000 after acquiring an additional 127,491 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,947,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,252,000 after acquiring an additional 60,408 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 11.2% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 19,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 180.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the second quarter valued at $14,264,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CCI opened at $156.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $65.82 billion, a PE ratio of 98.03, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.29. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $114.18 and a 52-week high of $180.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.36%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCI. Barclays began coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James raised Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

In other Crown Castle International news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total value of $328,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,634 shares in the company, valued at $432,476.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $978,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 192,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,425,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

