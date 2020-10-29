Cornerstone Capital Inc. Cuts Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. decreased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 166.2% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

ITW opened at $192.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $60.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $208.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.20.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.80% and a net margin of 17.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP John R. Hartnett sold 19,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.96, for a total transaction of $3,769,806.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,485 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,510.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 29,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total transaction of $5,779,415.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,316,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 143,879 shares of company stock worth $27,240,677. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.82.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.