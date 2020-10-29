Cornerstone Capital Inc. Buys 28,150 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 56.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 28,150 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 150,991,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,290,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062,445 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,998,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,461,578,000 after purchasing an additional 348,095 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,656,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,415,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $264,196,000 after purchasing an additional 277,512 shares during the period. Finally, Abrams Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,476,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $189,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Perry M. Waughtal sold 59,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $832,514.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 299,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,181,123.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 373,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $5,258,852.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 245,212,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,455,042,053.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on KMI. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.53.

NYSE:KMI opened at $11.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.02, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.96. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $22.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 6.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.88%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

