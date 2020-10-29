Cornerstone Capital Inc. Buys 18,150 Shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 509,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,150 shares during the quarter. Healthpeak Properties makes up 2.0% of Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $13,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,552,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,739 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,055,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,082,000 after buying an additional 107,811 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 17,911,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,290,000 after buying an additional 6,356,568 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,647,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,887,000 after buying an additional 384,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,624,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,557,000 after buying an additional 641,500 shares during the last quarter.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $26.58 on Thursday. Healthpeak Properties has a 52-week low of $18.63 and a 52-week high of $37.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.85.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $588.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.25 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

PEAK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.82.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

