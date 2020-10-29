CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.22

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.22 and last traded at $6.41, with a volume of 12514 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.41.

Several research firms have recently commented on CXW. ValuEngine lowered shares of CoreCivic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreCivic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.87. The stock has a market cap of $708.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.15. CoreCivic had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 13,497 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $126,871.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,188.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXW. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 265,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 18,836 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 73,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 6,913 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 171,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 20,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 243,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 7,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic Company Profile (NYSE:CXW)

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.