Contrasting Workiva (NYSE:WK) and Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV)

Workiva (NYSE:WK) and Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Workiva and Veeva Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Workiva 1 2 3 0 2.33 Veeva Systems 1 7 14 0 2.59

Workiva presently has a consensus price target of $58.17, suggesting a potential upside of 7.60%. Veeva Systems has a consensus price target of $275.08, suggesting a potential downside of 4.24%. Given Workiva’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Workiva is more favorable than Veeva Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Workiva and Veeva Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workiva -19.34% -79.60% -8.56% Veeva Systems 25.60% 15.77% 12.11%

Volatility and Risk

Workiva has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veeva Systems has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.1% of Workiva shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.6% of Veeva Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of Workiva shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of Veeva Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Workiva and Veeva Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workiva $297.89 million 8.67 -$48.13 million ($0.97) -55.73 Veeva Systems $1.10 billion 39.24 $301.12 million $1.62 177.33

Veeva Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Workiva. Workiva is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Veeva Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Veeva Systems beats Workiva on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides connected reporting and compliance platform worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data integration and preparation tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, and customer relationship management platforms, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise systems. It serves public and private companies, government agencies, and higher-education institutions. Workiva Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc. provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety. It also provides professional and support services in the areas of implementation and deployment planning and project management; requirements analysis, solution design, and configuration; systems environment management and deployment services; services focused on advancing or transforming business and operating processes related to Veeva solutions; technical consulting services related to data migration and systems integrations; training on its solutions; and ongoing managed services that include outsourced systems administration. The company was formerly known as Verticals onDemand, Inc. and changed its name to Veeva Systems Inc. in April 2009. Veeva Systems Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

