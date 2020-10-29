Contrasting VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) and Simply (NASDAQ:AWSMD)

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) and Simply (OTCMKTS:AWSMD) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for VOXX International and Simply, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VOXX International 0 0 0 0 N/A Simply 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

VOXX International has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simply has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares VOXX International and Simply’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VOXX International $394.89 million 0.75 -$26.44 million N/A N/A Simply $30.39 million 0.18 -$21.02 million N/A N/A

Simply has lower revenue, but higher earnings than VOXX International.

Profitability

This table compares VOXX International and Simply’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VOXX International -4.93% 0.12% 0.09% Simply 16.60% -271.40% 49.31%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.2% of VOXX International shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.1% of VOXX International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Simply shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

VOXX International beats Simply on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

VOXX International Company Profile

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment and autosound products; satellite radios; smart phone telematics applications; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats. The company's Consumer Electronics segment provides speakers; home theater, business music, and streaming music systems; on-ear and in-ear headphones; wired and wireless headphones and ear buds; Bluetooth headphones and ear buds; soundbars and sound bases; digital living network alliance compatible devices; high-definition television and wireless fidelity antennas; high-definition multimedia interface accessories; karaoke and infant/nursery products; activity tracking bands; healthcare wearables; home electronic accessories; other connectivity products; power cords; performance enhancing electronics; TV universal remotes; flat panel TV mounting systems; power supply systems and charging products; electronic equipment cleaning products; personal sound amplifiers; set-top boxes; home and portable stereos; and digital multi-media products. Its Biometrics segment offers iris identification and biometric security related products. The company was formerly known as Audiovox Corporation and changed its name to VOXX International Corporation in December 2011. VOXX International Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Simply Company Profile

Simply, Inc. markets and distributes various mobility, computing, audio/video, and other technology products. The company operates in two segments, Simply Mac Retail Stores and Cooltech Distribution Business. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 58 retail stores in operation comprised of Simply Mac, a chain of 42 stores in 17 states in the United States, and OneClick, a chain of 16 stores with 7 located in the Dominican Republic, 6 in Argentina, and 3 in Florida. The company offers laptops, tablets, cell phones, drones, smart watches, gaming consoles, accessories, and audio devices. It distributes various consumer electronics to resellers, retailers, and small and medium-sized businesses in Latin America and the United States. The company was formerly known as Cool Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Simply, Inc. in October 2020. Simply, Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

