Contrasting VolitionRx (VNRX) and Its Competitors

VolitionRx (NYSE: VNRX) is one of 35 public companies in the “Diagnostic substances” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare VolitionRx to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares VolitionRx and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio VolitionRx $17.10 million -$16.10 million -7.27 VolitionRx Competitors $296.42 million -$15.37 million 100.55

VolitionRx’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than VolitionRx. VolitionRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

VolitionRx has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VolitionRx’s competitors have a beta of 1.63, meaning that their average stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for VolitionRx and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VolitionRx 0 0 0 0 N/A VolitionRx Competitors 347 873 1100 104 2.40

As a group, “Diagnostic substances” companies have a potential downside of 7.35%. Given VolitionRx’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe VolitionRx has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.3% of VolitionRx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.6% of VolitionRx shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares VolitionRx and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VolitionRx N/A -124.48% -84.48% VolitionRx Competitors -993.00% -554.30% -52.75%

Summary

VolitionRx competitors beat VolitionRx on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About VolitionRx

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. The company develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers. VolitionRx Limited is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

