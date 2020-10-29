Contrasting Unitil (NYSE:UTL) and Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL)

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) and Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

Unitil pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Xcel Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Unitil pays out 64.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Xcel Energy pays out 65.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Unitil has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Xcel Energy has increased its dividend for 16 consecutive years. Unitil is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

70.4% of Unitil shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.9% of Xcel Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Unitil shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Xcel Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Unitil has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xcel Energy has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Unitil and Xcel Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unitil 0 2 1 0 2.33 Xcel Energy 0 3 0 0 2.00

Unitil currently has a consensus target price of $56.67, indicating a potential upside of 51.23%. Xcel Energy has a consensus target price of $74.67, indicating a potential upside of 6.27%. Given Unitil’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Unitil is more favorable than Xcel Energy.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Unitil and Xcel Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unitil $438.20 million 1.28 $44.20 million $2.31 16.22 Xcel Energy $11.53 billion 3.20 $1.37 billion $2.64 26.61

Xcel Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Unitil. Unitil is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Xcel Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Unitil and Xcel Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unitil 7.69% 8.42% 2.35% Xcel Energy 12.50% 10.56% 2.73%

Summary

Xcel Energy beats Unitil on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts. It also operates 86 miles of interstate underground natural gas transmission pipeline that provides interstate natural gas pipeline access and transportation services primarily in Maine and New Hampshire. In addition, the company provides energy brokering and advisory services to commercial and industrial customers; and real estate management services. It serves approximately 106,100 electric customers and 83,900 natural gas customers. Unitil Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, New Hampshire.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources. It also purchases, transports, distributes, and sells natural gas to retail customers, as well as transports customer-owned natural gas. In addition, the company develops and leases natural gas pipelines, and storage and compression facilities; and invests in rental housing projects, as well as procures equipment for construction of renewable generation facilities. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin. The company sells electricity to approximately 3.7 million customers; and natural gas to approximately 2.1 million customers. Xcel Energy Inc. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

