Contrasting Noble (NE) and Its Competitors

Noble (NYSE: NE) is one of 37 publicly-traded companies in the “Drilling oil & gas wells” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Noble to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Noble and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Noble 0 0 0 0 N/A Noble Competitors 881 2329 1935 78 2.23

As a group, “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies have a potential upside of 112.45%. Given Noble’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Noble has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Noble and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noble -126.73% -11.86% -4.78% Noble Competitors -94.29% -21.06% -6.58%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.1% of Noble shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of shares of all “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Noble shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of shares of all “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Noble and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Noble $1.31 billion -$700.59 million -2.68 Noble Competitors $1.04 billion -$296.25 million 0.39

Noble has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Noble is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Noble competitors beat Noble on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

Noble Company Profile

Noble Corp. Plc engages in the provision offshore drilling services for oil and gas industry. It focuses on a balanced fleet of floating and jackup rigs and the deployment of drilling rigs in oil and gas basins around the world. The company was founded by Lloyd Noble and Art Olson in 1921 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

