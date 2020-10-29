Contrasting Dalrada Financial (OTCMKTS:DFCO) and Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT)

Dalrada Financial (OTCMKTS:DFCO) and Volt Information Sciences (NYSE:VOLT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Dalrada Financial alerts:

This table compares Dalrada Financial and Volt Information Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dalrada Financial $70,000.00 112.87 -$2.47 million N/A N/A Volt Information Sciences $997.09 million 0.03 -$15.19 million ($0.56) -2.59

Dalrada Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Volt Information Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares Dalrada Financial and Volt Information Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dalrada Financial -192.31% N/A -284.06% Volt Information Sciences -2.51% -37.15% -6.54%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dalrada Financial and Volt Information Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dalrada Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Volt Information Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Dalrada Financial has a beta of 9.51, meaning that its share price is 851% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Volt Information Sciences has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.8% of Volt Information Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Dalrada Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Volt Information Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Dalrada Financial beats Volt Information Sciences on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dalrada Financial Company Profile

Dalrada Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in the manufacturing, engineering, and healthcare sectors worldwide. The company offers low-carbon heating and cooling systems. It also provides visual inspection by acetic acid kits for the detection of cervical cancer. In addition, the company offers software and technology solutions in the areas of test engineering, accessibility engineering, product engineering, and application modernization. Further, it provides cleaning solutions with electrostatic machines to spray and deodorize residential, healthcare, hospitality, transportation, manufacturing, automotive, schools/education systems, and other facilities The company was formerly known as Imaging Technologies Corporation and changed its name to Dalrada Financial Corporation in April 2004. Dalrada Financial Corporation was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Escondido, California.

Volt Information Sciences Company Profile

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. provides traditional time, materials-based, and project-based staffing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North American Staffing, International Staffing, and North American MSP segments. It provides contingent staffing, direct placement, personnel recruitment, staffing management, and other employment services; and managed service programs consisting of managing the procurement, on-boarding of contingent workers, and specialized solutions, such as managing suppliers, sourcing and recruiting support, statement of work management, supplier performance measurement, optimization and analysis, benchmarking of spend demographics and market rate analysis, consolidated customer billing, and supplier payment management solutions. The company also offers call center and payroll services; recruitment process outsourcing; and customized talent and supplier management solutions, as well as act as a subcontractor or associate vendor to other national providers in their MSPs. It serves multinational, national, and local customers in various industries, including aerospace, automotive, banking and finance, consumer electronics, information technology, insurance, life science, manufacturing, media and entertainment, pharmaceutical, software, telecommunication, transportation, and utilities. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Dalrada Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dalrada Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.