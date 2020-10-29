Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Continental AG manufactures tires, automotive parts and industrial products. The Company’s operating segment consists of Chassis and Safety segment, which develops and produces systems for the automotive industry; Powertrain segment, which integrates system solutions for the powertrain and vehicles of all categories; Interior segment, which offers solutions for information management in order to network drivers and passengers with their own and other vehicles, Tires segment, which offers tires for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction side vehicles, industrial vehicles, bicycles and motorcycles and ContiTech segment, which develops products made from rubber and plastic. Continental AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

CTTAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Continental from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Continental currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CTTAY opened at $10.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Continental has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $14.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.63.

Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Continental had a negative net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Continental will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Continental Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

