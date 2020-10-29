Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) (TSE:CSU) Price Target Lowered to C$1,600.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) (TSE:CSU) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$1,800.00 to C$1,600.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Pi Financial lowered Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$1,758.00 to C$1,674.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) from C$1,600.00 to C$1,700.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) from C$1,400.00 to C$1,600.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. CIBC boosted their price target on Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) from C$1,750.00 to C$1,865.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$1,500.00 price target on Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

TSE CSU opened at C$1,387.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 86.76. Constellation Software Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1,076.34 and a 1-year high of C$1,637.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.94, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1,503.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1,494.02.

Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) (TSE:CSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$17.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$10.91 by C$6.47. The firm had revenue of C$1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Software Inc. will post 41.8200023 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

