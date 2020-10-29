CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) & Paringa Resources (NYSE:PNRLY) Critical Analysis

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) and Paringa Resources (OTCMKTS:PNRLY) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for CONSOL Energy and Paringa Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CONSOL Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00 Paringa Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

CONSOL Energy currently has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 108.33%. Given CONSOL Energy’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe CONSOL Energy is more favorable than Paringa Resources.

Risk & Volatility

CONSOL Energy has a beta of 2.73, indicating that its share price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paringa Resources has a beta of 3.92, indicating that its share price is 292% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CONSOL Energy and Paringa Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CONSOL Energy 0.24% 0.47% 0.10% Paringa Resources N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.2% of CONSOL Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of CONSOL Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CONSOL Energy and Paringa Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CONSOL Energy $1.43 billion 0.07 $76.00 million $3.52 1.16 Paringa Resources N/A N/A -$13.10 million N/A N/A

CONSOL Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Paringa Resources.

Summary

CONSOL Energy beats Paringa Resources on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc. produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 669.4 million tons of proven and probable coal reserves at PAMC. In addition, it owns approximately 1.5 billion tons of Greenfield reserves located in the Northern Appalachian, Central Appalachian, and Illinois basins. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

Paringa Resources Company Profile

Paringa Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of coal mines in the United States. It operates the Poplar Grove Mine, part of the Buck Creek Complex located in the Illinois Coal Basin in western Kentucky. As of June 30, 2019, the company owned 40,096 gross acres of coal leases in Kentucky, the United States. Paringa Resources Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Rumsey, Kentucky.

