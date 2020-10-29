Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of CNRD opened at $11.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.60. Conrad Industries has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $14.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.74 million, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Conrad Industries had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $38.30 million during the quarter.

Conrad Industries Company Profile

Conrad Industries, Inc engages in the construction, conversion, and repair of various steel and aluminum marine vessels in the United States. The company builds harbor tugs; specialty barges, such as crane, deck, ABS class, dry bulk cargo, aggregate, and well stim barges; inland tank, LPG inland tank, LPG pressure, LPG tank, and DS tank barges; and offshore support vessels, including liftboats, crew boats, offshore supply vessels, and offshore tugs, as well as other support equipment, such as deck and crane barges.

