Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of CNRD opened at $11.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.60. Conrad Industries has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $14.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.74 million, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Conrad Industries had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $38.30 million during the quarter.

Conrad Industries, Inc engages in the construction, conversion, and repair of various steel and aluminum marine vessels in the United States. The company builds harbor tugs; specialty barges, such as crane, deck, ABS class, dry bulk cargo, aggregate, and well stim barges; inland tank, LPG inland tank, LPG pressure, LPG tank, and DS tank barges; and offshore support vessels, including liftboats, crew boats, offshore supply vessels, and offshore tugs, as well as other support equipment, such as deck and crane barges.

