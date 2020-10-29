Conduent (CNDT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17. Conduent had a negative net margin of 16.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.70 million. On average, analysts expect Conduent to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Conduent alerts:

Shares of CNDT opened at $3.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Conduent has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $7.97. The company has a market cap of $679.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.93.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Conduent from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.