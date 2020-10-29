Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.75.

BBCP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Concrete Pumping in a report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th.

Shares of BBCP opened at $3.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Concrete Pumping has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $6.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.51.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 18.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $77.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.96 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Concrete Pumping will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBCP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Concrete Pumping by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Concrete Pumping by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.71% of the company’s stock.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

