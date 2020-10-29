Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) Downgraded by Scotiabank to “Sector Perform”

Scotiabank downgraded shares of Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Concho Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Concho Resources in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Concho Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Northland Securities started coverage on Concho Resources in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Concho Resources from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.76.

Shares of CXO opened at $41.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.87. Concho Resources has a 1-year low of $33.13 and a 1-year high of $93.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 256.19%. On average, research analysts predict that Concho Resources will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

In other Concho Resources news, CAO Jacob Gobar sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $104,700.60. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXO. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Concho Resources by 53.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Concho Resources in the second quarter worth $43,000. CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in Concho Resources by 57.1% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Concho Resources by 59.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Concho Resources by 726.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeast New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated proved reserves totaled 1.0 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

