CompX International (NYSE:CIX) vs. Lifetime Brands (NYSE:LCUT) Head to Head Analysis

CompX International (NYSE:CIX) and Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.6% of CompX International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.9% of Lifetime Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of CompX International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.5% of Lifetime Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

CompX International has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lifetime Brands has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CompX International and Lifetime Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CompX International $124.20 million 1.29 $16.00 million N/A N/A Lifetime Brands $734.90 million 0.29 -$44.42 million $0.45 21.62

CompX International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lifetime Brands.

Dividends

CompX International pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Lifetime Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Lifetime Brands pays out 37.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CompX International and Lifetime Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CompX International 0 0 0 0 N/A Lifetime Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares CompX International and Lifetime Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CompX International 11.70% 8.26% 7.54% Lifetime Brands -8.16% 4.01% 1.11%

Summary

CompX International beats Lifetime Brands on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

CompX International Company Profile

CompX International Inc. manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines. It serves recreational transportation, postal, office and institutional furniture, cabinetry, tool storage, healthcare, and other industries. The Marine Components segment manufactures and distributes stainless steel exhaust components, gauges, throttle controls, wake enhancement systems, trim tabs, and related hardware and accessories primarily for performance and ski/wakeboard boats. This segment offers original equipment and aftermarket stainless steel exhaust headers, exhaust pipes, mufflers, and other exhaust components; gauges, such as GPS speedometers and tachometers; mechanical and electronic controls and throttles; steering wheels, and other billet aluminum accessories; and dash panels, LED indicators, wire harnesses, and other accessories to the recreational marine industry. CompX International Inc. sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, as well as through distributors. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Dallas, Texas. CompX International Inc. is a subsidiary of NL Industries, Inc.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc. designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware. It also provides home solutions, such as other products that are used in the home, such as thermal beverageware, bath scales, weather and outdoor household, food storage, neoprene travel, and home dÃ©cor products. The company owns or licenses various brands, including Farberware, Mikasa, Taylor, KitchenAid, KitchenCraft, Pfaltzgraff, BUILT NY, Rabbit, Kamenstein, and MasterClass. It serves mass market merchants, specialty stores, commercial stores, department stores, warehouse clubs, grocery stores, off-price retailers, food service distributors, pharmacies, food and beverage outlets, and e-commerce. The company sells its products sells its products directly, as well as through its own Internet sites. Lifetime Brands, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Garden City, New York.

